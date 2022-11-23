StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Alimera Sciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.
Alimera Sciences Price Performance
Shares of Alimera Sciences stock opened at $4.21 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average of $5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.38. Alimera Sciences has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $7.92.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alimera Sciences
About Alimera Sciences
Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alimera Sciences (ALIM)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.