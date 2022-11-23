StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Alimera Sciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of Alimera Sciences stock opened at $4.21 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average of $5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.38. Alimera Sciences has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $7.92.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alimera Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Alimera Sciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.83% of Alimera Sciences worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

