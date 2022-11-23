Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.
KWS has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,450 ($40.79) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($37.84) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.
Keywords Studios Stock Down 0.3 %
Keywords Studios stock opened at GBX 2,766 ($32.71) on Monday. Keywords Studios has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,950 ($23.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,000 ($35.47). The stock has a market cap of £2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 5,423.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,402.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,366.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.79.
Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.
