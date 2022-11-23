Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

KWS has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,450 ($40.79) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($37.84) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Get Keywords Studios alerts:

Keywords Studios Stock Down 0.3 %

Keywords Studios stock opened at GBX 2,766 ($32.71) on Monday. Keywords Studios has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,950 ($23.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,000 ($35.47). The stock has a market cap of £2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 5,423.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,402.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,366.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Keywords Studios Company Profile

In other Keywords Studios news, insider Jon Hauck sold 31,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,420 ($28.62), for a total value of £758,573.20 ($896,976.71).

(Get Rating)

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.