ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEY opened at $1.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.28 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.36. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADDvantage Technologies Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 477.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 62,996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 56,410 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

Further Reading

