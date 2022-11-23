Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 540 ($6.39) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.29% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.67) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 415 ($4.91) to GBX 425 ($5.03) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

VSVS opened at GBX 382.20 ($4.52) on Monday. Vesuvius has a fifty-two week low of GBX 282.37 ($3.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 498.60 ($5.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.59, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 342.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 338.13. The company has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 764.40.

About Vesuvius

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

