Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 170 ($2.01) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 180 ($2.13). Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.65% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of Urban Logistics REIT stock opened at GBX 147 ($1.74) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £693.80 million and a P/E ratio of 300.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Urban Logistics REIT has a one year low of GBX 114.21 ($1.35) and a one year high of GBX 200 ($2.36). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 139.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 159.72.

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.

