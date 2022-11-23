Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO)

Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,130 ($13.36) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.07% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.01) price objective on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Liontrust Asset Management alerts:

Liontrust Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of LON:LIO opened at GBX 1,118 ($13.22) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 881.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 939.57. Liontrust Asset Management has a 52 week low of GBX 692 ($8.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,393.40 ($28.30). The firm has a market capitalization of £725.97 million and a P/E ratio of 1,140.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Insider Activity

About Liontrust Asset Management

In other news, insider John Stephen Ions sold 32,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 929 ($10.98), for a total value of £299,305.22 ($353,914.18). In related news, insider John Stephen Ions sold 32,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 929 ($10.98), for a total transaction of £299,305.22 ($353,914.18). Also, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol sold 29,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 912 ($10.78), for a total transaction of £270,827.52 ($320,240.65).

(Get Rating)

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liontrust Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liontrust Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.