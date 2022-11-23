Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO)

Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,130 ($13.36) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.07% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.01) price objective on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a report on Thursday, October 20th.
Liontrust Asset Management Price Performance
Shares of LON:LIO opened at GBX 1,118 ($13.22) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 881.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 939.57. Liontrust Asset Management has a 52 week low of GBX 692 ($8.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,393.40 ($28.30). The firm has a market capitalization of £725.97 million and a P/E ratio of 1,140.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.
Insider Activity
About Liontrust Asset Management
Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.
Featured Articles
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Receive News & Ratings for Liontrust Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liontrust Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.