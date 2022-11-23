Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.77) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 114.29% from the company’s current price.

Griffin Mining Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Griffin Mining stock opened at GBX 70 ($0.83) on Monday. Griffin Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 64 ($0.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 121 ($1.43). The firm has a market cap of £122.43 million and a PE ratio of 875.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 77.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 85.19.

Griffin Mining Company Profile

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

