Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.77) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 114.29% from the company’s current price.
Griffin Mining Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of Griffin Mining stock opened at GBX 70 ($0.83) on Monday. Griffin Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 64 ($0.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 121 ($1.43). The firm has a market cap of £122.43 million and a PE ratio of 875.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 77.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 85.19.
Griffin Mining Company Profile
Further Reading
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Receive News & Ratings for Griffin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.