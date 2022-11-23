Cowen Downgrades AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) to Market Perform

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $2.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $4.00. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of AdTheorent from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of AdTheorent from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen lowered shares of AdTheorent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of AdTheorent from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of AdTheorent from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.44.

ADTH stock opened at $1.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $3.60. AdTheorent has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.24 million, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AdTheorent by 32.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of AdTheorent in the third quarter worth $28,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AdTheorent by 12.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 43,074 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AdTheorent by 18.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 929,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 143,582 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AdTheorent by 101.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 46,412 shares during the period. 14.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.

