Cowen Downgrades AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) to Market Perform

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $2.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $4.00. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.28% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of AdTheorent from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of AdTheorent from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen lowered shares of AdTheorent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of AdTheorent from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of AdTheorent from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.44.
AdTheorent Trading Down 3.1 %
ADTH stock opened at $1.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $3.60. AdTheorent has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.24 million, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.01.
AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.
