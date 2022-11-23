Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Price Target Cut to GBX 175 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.36) to GBX 175 ($2.07) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.04% from the company’s current price.
Learning Technologies Group Stock Performance
LON LTG opened at GBX 127.70 ($1.51) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 114.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 119.97. Learning Technologies Group has a 1 year low of GBX 96.33 ($1.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 184.10 ($2.18). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,256.67.
Learning Technologies Group Company Profile
Read More
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Receive News & Ratings for Learning Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Learning Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.