Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Price Target Cut to GBX 175 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.36) to GBX 175 ($2.07) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.04% from the company’s current price.

Learning Technologies Group Stock Performance

LON LTG opened at GBX 127.70 ($1.51) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 114.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 119.97. Learning Technologies Group has a 1 year low of GBX 96.33 ($1.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 184.10 ($2.18). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,256.67.

Learning Technologies Group Company Profile

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, GP Strategies, and Other segments.

