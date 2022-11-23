Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) PT Raised to GBX 290

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 285 ($3.37) to GBX 290 ($3.43) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.61) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.43) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Legal & General Group to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 343 ($4.06) to GBX 345 ($4.08) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.67) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 339.83 ($4.02).

Shares of LGEN stock opened at GBX 258.20 ($3.05) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 759.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 237.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 248.56. Legal & General Group has a 1 year low of GBX 191.37 ($2.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 309.90 ($3.66).

In related news, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 1,096 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of £2,345.44 ($2,773.37). Also, insider Nilufer von Bismarck purchased 2,545 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 237 ($2.80) per share, with a total value of £6,031.65 ($7,132.14). Insiders purchased a total of 4,597 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,929 in the last quarter.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

