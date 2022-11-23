TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Given New GBX 250 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

TT Electronics (LON:TTG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 275 ($3.25) to GBX 250 ($2.96) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.88% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.19) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Get TT Electronics alerts:

TT Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of TTG stock opened at GBX 164.60 ($1.95) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.72. TT Electronics has a 52 week low of GBX 123.40 ($1.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 265.20 ($3.14). The stock has a market capitalization of £290.40 million and a PE ratio of 2,743.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 144.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 165.91.

About TT Electronics

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the automation and electrification, healthcare, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.