Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAME opened at $2.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.29. Atlantic American has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $4.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average of $2.90.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantic American

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Atlantic American worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.