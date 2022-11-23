Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on PennantPark Investment Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PNNT)

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report issued on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for PennantPark Investment’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PennantPark Investment’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

PennantPark Investment Trading Up 2.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $6.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average of $6.31. The company has a market cap of $410.92 million, a PE ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. PennantPark Investment has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $8.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 488,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 58,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 37.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennantPark Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.48%. This is an increase from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -162.16%.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

