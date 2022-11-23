Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hillenbrand in a research report issued on Friday, November 18th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hillenbrand’s current full-year earnings is $4.25 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hillenbrand’s FY2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $48.88 on Monday. Hillenbrand has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.41.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 263.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

