Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cresco Labs in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Semple now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Cresco Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CRLBF. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cresco Labs from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Friday, October 28th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Cresco Labs from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Cresco Labs from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Cresco Labs from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

OTCMKTS CRLBF opened at $3.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $826.30 million and a P/E ratio of -12.24. Cresco Labs has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $9.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average is $3.38.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

