Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Issued By B. Riley

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Golar LNG in a research report issued on Thursday, November 17th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the shipping company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.22. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $35.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Golar LNG’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Golar LNG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Golar LNG in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Golar LNG from $17.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.90.

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG opened at $25.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Golar LNG has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $30.66. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 324.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,582,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,914 shares during the period. Permian Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the first quarter valued at $30,655,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 665.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,295,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,472,000 after buying an additional 1,126,292 shares during the last quarter. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the first quarter worth about $15,636,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 102.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 630,818 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

