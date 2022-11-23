Mr. Cooper Group Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Mr. Cooper Group in a report issued on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Mr. Cooper Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on COOP. Compass Point reduced their target price on Mr. Cooper Group to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $43.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.95. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.42.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $843,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 739,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,704,712.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,582 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 12,377.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,841,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,469 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,221,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,185,000 after purchasing an additional 214,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 639.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,127,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,430,000 after purchasing an additional 975,097 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

