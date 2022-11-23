Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Metro in a report released on Wednesday, November 16th. Atb Cap Markets analyst K. Tyghe now forecasts that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Metro’s current full-year earnings is $4.40 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Metro’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MRU. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Metro from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Metro from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Desjardins increased their target price on Metro from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Metro from C$75.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Metro from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$76.44.

MRU opened at C$77.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$71.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$70.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.28. The company has a market cap of C$18.25 billion and a PE ratio of 21.54. Metro has a 52 week low of C$60.59 and a 52 week high of C$78.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Metro’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

