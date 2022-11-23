Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Cut by Analyst

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Woodward in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Woodward’s current full-year earnings is $3.35 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Woodward’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WWD. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Woodward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Woodward from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.86.

Shares of WWD opened at $99.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Woodward has a 1-year low of $79.26 and a 1-year high of $129.12.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Woodward in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Woodward by 226.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Woodward in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Woodward in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward by 73.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark D. Hartman sold 5,300 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $488,713.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,362.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.00 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,684,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark D. Hartman sold 5,300 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $488,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at $238,362.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,640. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.84%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

