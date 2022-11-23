Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Applied Materials in a research note issued on Friday, November 18th. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer forecasts that the manufacturing equipment provider will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Applied Materials’ current full-year earnings is $6.66 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.38 EPS.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.30. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Summit Insights raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.64.

Shares of AMAT opened at $107.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.19. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The firm has a market cap of $92.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 53.2% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 55.0% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 113.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.98%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

