Northland Capmk Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report issued on Thursday, November 17th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Alta Equipment Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Alta Equipment Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

ALTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alta Equipment Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Alta Equipment Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE ALTG opened at $12.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.40. Alta Equipment Group has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $16.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.22.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.30 million. Alta Equipment Group had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alta Equipment Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 280.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alta Equipment Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Alta Equipment Group’s payout ratio is currently 115.00%.

About Alta Equipment Group

(Get Rating)

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.