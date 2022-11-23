Energizer Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Energizer in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Energizer’s current full-year earnings is $3.18 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Energizer’s FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Energizer in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Energizer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Energizer in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

Energizer Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Energizer stock opened at $32.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79. Energizer has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $41.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Energizer by 418.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Energizer by 312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Energizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Energizer by 5,160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Energizer news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $91,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 150,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,583,348.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.81%.

Energizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Featured Stories

