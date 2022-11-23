Wedbush Weighs in on On Holding AG’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ONON)

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for ON in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ON’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for ON’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on ONON. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ON from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on ON from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ON from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

ON stock opened at $18.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of -46.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.12. ON has a 52 week low of $15.44 and a 52 week high of $46.74.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its stake in ON by 3.0% during the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its stake in ON by 6.1% during the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in ON by 0.9% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 107,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of ON by 9.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

