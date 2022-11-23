Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.69) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Advent Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.88). The consensus estimate for Advent Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Advent Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Advent Technologies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Advent Technologies Stock Up 2.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advent Technologies

Shares of NASDAQ:ADN opened at $1.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $96.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of -0.11. Advent Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $8.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Advent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Advent Technologies by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 355,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 41,800 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Advent Technologies by 8,444.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 744,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 735,858 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Advent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Advent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. 34.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

Featured Articles

