Procaps Group S.A. Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (NASDAQ:PROC)

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Brookline Capital Management reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Procaps Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Procaps Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share.

Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $112.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.90 million. Procaps Group had a negative return on equity of 243.60% and a net margin of 13.82%.

Procaps Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procaps Group

Shares of PROC stock opened at $6.63 on Monday. Procaps Group has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.72.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Procaps Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 13,908 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procaps Group in the second quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Procaps Group in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About Procaps Group

(Get Rating)

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

Further Reading

