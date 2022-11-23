Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Suncor Energy Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Suncor Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Suncor Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $36.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.97. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $42.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 32.80%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $728,000. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,735,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 142,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,810,000 after acquiring an additional 108,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

