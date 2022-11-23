Comparing Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) & SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Carbon Streaming and SoFi Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Streaming N/A -19.03% -12.17% SoFi Technologies -26.64% -7.85% -3.14%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Carbon Streaming and SoFi Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Streaming $150,000.00 489.57 -$12.90 million $0.20 7.84 SoFi Technologies $984.87 million 4.37 -$483.94 million ($0.50) -9.28

Risk & Volatility

Carbon Streaming has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SoFi Technologies. SoFi Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carbon Streaming, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Carbon Streaming has a beta of -67.13, indicating that its share price is 6,813% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SoFi Technologies has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Carbon Streaming and SoFi Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Streaming 0 0 2 1 3.33 SoFi Technologies 0 5 9 0 2.64

Carbon Streaming currently has a consensus price target of $6.63, indicating a potential upside of 322.51%. SoFi Technologies has a consensus price target of $11.69, indicating a potential upside of 151.99%. Given Carbon Streaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Carbon Streaming is more favorable than SoFi Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Carbon Streaming shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.2% of SoFi Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of SoFi Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Carbon Streaming beats SoFi Technologies on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits. It invests capital through carbon credit streaming arrangements with project developers and owners to accelerate the creation of carbon offset projects. The company was formerly known as Mexivada Mining Corp. and changed its name to Carbon Streaming Corporation in June 2020. Carbon Streaming Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans. The company also provides cash management, investment, and technology services. In addition, it operates Galileo, a technology platform that offers services to financial and non-financial institutions; and Apex, a technology enabled platform that provides investment custody and clearing brokerage services, as well as Technisys, a cloud-based digital multi-product core banking platform. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

