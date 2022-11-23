Analysts Set MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Target Price at $12.25

Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MFA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MFA Financial to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $15.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

MFA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MFA opened at $10.98 on Friday. MFA Financial has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $19.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average of $11.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.82.

MFA Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -79.28%.

In other news, CEO Craig L. Knutson acquired 2,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $26,711.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 349,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,062.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Bryan Wulfsohn purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $32,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,350 shares in the company, valued at $681,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig L. Knutson purchased 2,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $26,711.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 349,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,062.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,096 shares of company stock valued at $108,606. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFA Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in MFA Financial in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in MFA Financial by 240.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in MFA Financial in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 62.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Further Reading

