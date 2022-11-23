Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY) Receives $3.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.80.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RKLY. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Rockley Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Rockley Photonics from $14.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Rockley Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Rockley Photonics from $14.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE RKLY opened at $0.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.80. Rockley Photonics has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $6.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64.

Rockley Photonics ( NYSE:RKLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Rockley Photonics had a negative net margin of 3,061.94% and a negative return on equity of 589.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockley Photonics will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rockley Photonics by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 11,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 12.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited develops and supplies silicon photonics in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a platform, which comprises photonic integrated circuits in silicon with integrated III-V devices; application-specific electronic integrated circuits; photonic and electronic co-packaging, which are supported by and coupled with biosensing algorithms, artificial intelligence, cloud analytics, firmware/software, system architecture, and hardware design.

