WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Receives $13.70 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WHF shares. Hovde Group decreased their target price on WhiteHorse Finance to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on WhiteHorse Finance to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Bolduc acquired 7,690 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,401. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 107.8% during the third quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 10.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WHF opened at $13.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.10 million, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.29. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $16.20.

WhiteHorse Finance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.44%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 161.37%.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

