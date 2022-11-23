Analysts Set Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Target Price at $6.00

Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Skillsoft from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Skillsoft from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Skillsoft from $13.50 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Skillsoft from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of Skillsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Skillsoft alerts:

Skillsoft Stock Performance

Skillsoft stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.93. Skillsoft has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $12.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skillsoft

Skillsoft ( NASDAQ:SKIL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $148.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.70 million. Skillsoft had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. As a group, analysts expect that Skillsoft will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Skillsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Skillsoft by 979.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Skillsoft by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,419 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Skillsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skillsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Skillsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skillsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.