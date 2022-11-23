Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Receives $3.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.60.

KKPNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Koninklijke KPN from €3.60 ($3.67) to €3.50 ($3.57) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €4.30 ($4.39) to €4.20 ($4.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €3.80 ($3.88) to €3.60 ($3.67) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Koninklijke KPN from €3.55 ($3.62) to €3.20 ($3.27) in a report on Friday, October 28th.

OTCMKTS:KKPNY opened at $2.93 on Friday. Koninklijke KPN has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average of $3.17.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

