Brokerages Set Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Price Target at $42.57

Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.57.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Avient from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer cut Avient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Avient from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Avient from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Avient

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter worth $423,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Avient by 280.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Avient during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avient in the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,862,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avient Price Performance

AVNT stock opened at $33.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.28. Avient has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $60.43.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.82 million. Avient had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avient will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Avient Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Featured Stories

