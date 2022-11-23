Analysts Set Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Target Price at $66.33

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.50.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Evergy to $65.00 in a research report on Monday.

EVRG opened at $59.20 on Friday. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $73.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.74 and a 200 day moving average of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVRG. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 102.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter worth $1,241,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 23,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Evergy by 43.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 441,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,196,000 after acquiring an additional 133,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

