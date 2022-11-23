Brokerages Set ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) PT at $16.80

Shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €17.80 ($18.16) to €15.20 ($15.51) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €16.00 ($16.33) target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €19.00 ($19.39) to €17.00 ($17.35) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Get ENAGAS S A/ADR alerts:

ENAGAS S A/ADR Stock Up 2.5 %

ENGGY stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.49. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $11.91.

About ENAGAS S A/ADR

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.