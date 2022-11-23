Brokerages Set ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) PT at $16.80

Shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGYGet Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €17.80 ($18.16) to €15.20 ($15.51) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €16.00 ($16.33) target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €19.00 ($19.39) to €17.00 ($17.35) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Stock Up 2.5 %

ENGGY stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.49. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $11.91.

About ENAGAS S A/ADR

(Get Rating)

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY)

