Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €125.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €125.00 ($127.55) price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($122.45) price target on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($117.35) target price on Symrise in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €117.00 ($119.39) target price on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($127.55) price target on Symrise in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €116.00 ($118.37) price target on Symrise in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Symrise Stock Performance

FRA:SY1 opened at €108.30 ($110.51) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €101.95 and its 200-day moving average is €104.36. Symrise has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($58.12) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($74.98).

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

