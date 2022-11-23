Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €155.00 by Barclays

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) received a €155.00 ($158.16) price objective from Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.87% from the company’s current price.

AIR has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($141.84) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €146.00 ($148.98) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($142.86) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €133.00 ($135.71) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($153.06) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Airbus Stock Performance

Shares of EPA AIR opened at €114.08 ($116.41) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €101.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €101.92. Airbus has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($69.67) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($102.01).

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

