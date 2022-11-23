Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €125.00 by UBS Group

Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €125.00 ($127.55) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SY1. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($127.55) price target on Symrise in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($117.35) price objective on Symrise in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays set a €115.00 ($117.35) price objective on Symrise in a report on Friday, November 11th. Warburg Research set a €111.00 ($113.27) price target on Symrise in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €116.00 ($118.37) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Symrise stock opened at €108.30 ($110.51) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €101.95 and its 200 day moving average is €104.36. Symrise has a one year low of €56.96 ($58.12) and a one year high of €73.48 ($74.98).

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

