Bodycote’s (BOY) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bodycote (LON:BOY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 575 ($6.80) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 2.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 595 ($7.04) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 748 ($8.84).

Bodycote Stock Performance

Shares of Bodycote stock opened at GBX 588 ($6.95) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 519.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 559.81. Bodycote has a 1-year low of GBX 452.40 ($5.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 915.50 ($10.83). The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.36. The company has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 1,837.50.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

