Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €40.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) received a €40.00 ($40.82) target price from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DPW. DZ Bank set a €51.00 ($52.04) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($42.86) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.90 ($51.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Deutsche Post Stock Performance

FRA:DPW opened at €38.10 ($38.88) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €34.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of €36.30. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($31.14) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($42.16).

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

