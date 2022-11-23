MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €200.00 by Warburg Research

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) has been given a €200.00 ($204.08) price target by analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($285.71) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($244.90) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($255.10) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €198.00 ($202.04) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €239.00 ($243.88) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

MTU Aero Engines Stock Up 1.6 %

MTX stock opened at €197.50 ($201.53) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €169.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is €177.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.16, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of €149.20 ($152.24) and a 12 month high of €221.10 ($225.61).

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.