Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €9.50 by Berenberg Bank

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) has been assigned a €9.50 ($9.69) target price by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CBK. Barclays set a €8.00 ($8.16) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €8.90 ($9.08) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.60 ($8.78) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Warburg Research set a €8.20 ($8.37) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.90 ($11.12) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Commerzbank Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CBK stock opened at €8.07 ($8.23) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €7.84 and a 200-day moving average of €7.29. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of €5.17 ($5.27) and a 12-month high of €9.51 ($9.71). The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

