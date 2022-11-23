K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €26.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) has been given a €26.00 ($26.53) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SDF. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($29.59) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($22.45) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($37.76) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($23.47) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of ETR SDF opened at €20.97 ($21.40) on Monday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €14.60 ($14.90) and a 52 week high of €36.45 ($37.19). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €21.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €22.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.30. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.56.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

