Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT Set at €140.00 by Barclays

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) received a €140.00 ($142.86) price objective from equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.61% from the stock’s previous close.

SU has been the subject of several other reports. set a €145.00 ($147.96) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($168.37) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €126.00 ($128.57) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($163.27) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($183.67) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of SU stock opened at €140.86 ($143.73) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €126.27 and a 200 day moving average price of €125.00. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of €64.88 ($66.20) and a one year high of €76.34 ($77.90).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

