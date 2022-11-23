Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €68.50 by Barclays

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) has been assigned a €68.50 ($69.90) price target by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 67.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DHER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($96.94) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($69.39) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($51.02) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Delivery Hero Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at €40.79 ($41.62) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €38.28 and a 200-day moving average of €39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion and a PE ratio of -9.44. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of €23.88 ($24.37) and a 1-year high of €123.60 ($126.12).

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

