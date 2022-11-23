Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €38.00 by UBS Group

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) received a €38.00 ($38.78) price target from investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 23.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BAS. Warburg Research set a €57.40 ($58.57) price target on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €72.00 ($73.47) price objective on Basf in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on Basf in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($45.92) target price on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €49.52 ($50.53) on Monday. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €37.90 ($38.67) and a fifty-two week high of €69.15 ($70.56). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €44.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is €44.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47. The stock has a market cap of $45.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.64.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

