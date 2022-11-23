Endeavour Mining’s (EDV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,900 ($34.29) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 70.49% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($28.38) price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,235.20 ($26.43).

Shares of LON:EDV opened at GBX 1,701 ($20.11) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,596.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,692.22. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 1,435 ($16.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,176 ($25.73). The company has a market capitalization of £4.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 7,087.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13.

In other news, insider Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,671 ($19.76) per share, with a total value of £100,260 ($118,552.68).

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; Lafigué and Kalana development projects in Côte d'Ivoire and Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, and Guinea.

