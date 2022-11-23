ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 850 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) received a GBX 850 ($10.05) price target from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASC. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 625 ($7.39) target price on ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,250 ($14.78) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,250 ($14.78) price objective on ASOS in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays set a GBX 590 ($6.98) price objective on ASOS in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASOS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,397.92 ($16.53).

Shares of ASC stock opened at GBX 650 ($7.69) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.34. The stock has a market cap of £650.10 million and a P/E ratio of 2,096.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 615.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 894.87. ASOS has a 1 year low of GBX 459.90 ($5.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,648 ($31.31).

In other ASOS news, insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte sold 4,915 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($6.61), for a total value of £27,474.85 ($32,487.70). Also, insider Jørgen Lindemann bought 48,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 549 ($6.49) per share, for a total transaction of £263,520 ($311,599.86).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

