AXA (EPA:CS) PT Set at €32.20 by Berenberg Bank

AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €32.20 ($32.86) price target by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.53% from the stock’s current price.

CS has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($32.65) price objective on AXA in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($31.63) target price on AXA in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($29.59) target price on AXA in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($32.65) target price on AXA in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €31.50 ($32.14) target price on AXA in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

EPA:CS opened at €27.17 ($27.72) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €24.74 and a 200 day moving average of €23.55. AXA has a 1-year low of €22.13 ($22.58) and a 1-year high of €27.69 ($28.26).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

