BHP Group (LON:BHP) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,100 ($24.83) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,410 ($28.50) to GBX 2,310 ($27.31) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.01) to GBX 2,300 ($27.20) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($27.20) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($26.01) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,238.75 ($26.47).

BHP Group Stock Performance

LON:BHP opened at GBX 2,441.50 ($28.87) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £123.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 718.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,270.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,326.25. BHP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,923.40 ($22.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,040 ($35.95).

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

